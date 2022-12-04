Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Senegal’s national team, nicknamed the ‘Lions of Teranga’, will battle England, the homeland of some of the most fanatical devotees of soccer/football in the world.

Senegal has done well despite the injury-forced absence of its superstar Sadio Mane at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Koulibaly has played very well as the top player of the Senegalese squad.

This is Senegal’s third World Cup appearance.

USAfrica and USAfricaonline.com recall their 2002 spectacular victories into the quarterfinals, including defeating its colonialist, France.

Significantly, Senegal and England have not played against each other in any championship or international matches.

The question remains: will the Lions of Teranga shock the team from England, or….

By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica. Follow me on Twitter @Chido247

USAfrica: Will Senegal shock England, at World Cup? https://t.co/aoCqSawTus via @USAfricaLive — Chido Nwangwu (@chido247) December 4, 2022

