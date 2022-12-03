USAfricaLive: Netherlands knockouts out United States, 3-1

A few minutes ago, Saturday, December 3, the more experienced and technically efficient team from Netherlands knocked out the United States of America in the 2022 World Cup soccer championship in Qatar. Netherlands is now positioned to play in the quarterfinals.
Follow Twitter.com/usafricalive
@USAfricaLive: Netherlands knockouts out USA 3-1, Dec 3; more experienced, technically efficient squad moves into Quarterfinals of 2022 World Cup soccer championship in Qatar. @chido247
— USAfrica (@USAfricaLive) December 3, 2022