They need my interview for money – Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC’s presidential candidate, on Monday 5 December 2022 claimed that he is a marketable individual and that is why he doesn’t do one-on-one interviews.

He further said that if elected in the upcoming 2023 election, he promised to provide student loans at various universities. This said, during a Chatham House event titled “Nigeria’s 2023 Elections.

The APC presidential candidate spent time talking about and offering answers to the nation’s problems.

Tinubu explained why he doesn’t conduct one-on-one interviews with Nigerians.

His words;

“I see myself as a marketable individual. They want to use me to make money and I said no.”

Remember how Nigerians questioned and denounced Tinubu for allegedly refusing to participate in live interviews like his two main rivals from the PDP and Labour Party.

The All Progressives Congress, APC’s Chief Spokesman Festus Keyamo and Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, the campaign council’s deputy director of public relations, responded by saying that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not avoiding live interviews and that campaigns had not yet begun. He will speak to the nation on numerous occasions. Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan asserted that Tinubu’s opponents’ technique of a live interview could not be imposed or coerced upon Tinubu.

Speaking about education, Tinubu, however, noted that he would change the Almajiri system in the North and pledged that his administration would provide loans to Nigerian students.

Equally as important, the APC candidate for president pledged to increase the number of schools and hire/train teachers throughout the nation.

Mr. Tinubu stated with regard to diaspora voters that “their right to vote should not be abrogated.” He pointed out that the only person with the authority to remark on the matter is the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission or INEC.

Regarding health, Tinubu pledged to turn brain drain into brain gain. He stated that his administration would end Nigeria’s medicine imports and start manufacturing them instead.

To clarify the confusion over his age and identity, Tinubu stated that he was born on March 29, 1952. He mentioned that others could view his records.

“I was born March 29, 1952, that’s my family record. The record is there. The transcript is there. I am Tinubu, if they require DNA they should speak. There is one presidential candidate whose national identity is questionable but I did not go into that. Chicago has attested that I graduated from the school. Mobile oil has attested that I worked with them. Make sure you are upright”, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...