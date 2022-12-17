USAfrica: Nigeria’s 2023 elections, Atiku and the Igbo quest for presidency.

By Chibuzo Aguocha, an attorney, is a contributor to USAfrica

Exclusive and special commentary for USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the internet

Before the partisan, political bloodhounds attack me, let me state that my opinion is not politically motivated but an objective appraisal of the recent statements by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar which has become his refrain that “ he is the pathway to Igbo presidency in Nigeria “. As an Igbo, this statement leaves a sour taste in my mouth. It is preposterous for an individual to claim to be “ the Christ of the Igbos “ with regards to the presidency of Nigeria. For perspective Atiku has run for the presidency of Nigeria and I wonder why with his vaunted capacity the same presidency has eluded him. Secondly, why is he campaigning rigorously if the presidency is there for his plucking? Can an individual in the present realities of the Nigerian state arrogate to himself such capacity ? If the answer is yes then Buhari can as well give us the next president. It sounds to me a denigration of a tribe to make such statements on their soil.

It confounds me further that our Igbo leaders have by their silence seem to have acquiesced to such despicable line of thought while some are shouting ‘Eureka!’

Let me put forth a scenario: if per chance which is a possibility that Atiku fails to clinch the presidency does it mean that the igbo presidency project evaporates?

For those applauding Atiku’s statement this should be a food for thought.

In the event that Atiku wins the presidency , an Igbo presidency will be determined by other factors including but not limited to 1. His performance in office (by his party).2. The character and competence of the person of Igbo extraction on offer. 3. The acceptance of the person by the generality of the voters within the igbos and beyond Igbo land. The political landscape is fast changing with the poverty and bad governance induced awareness across Nigeria,this explains why the two dominant parties are gasping for breath in the present political dispensation. The statement in my mind is a cheap emotional blackmail.

igbos are not desperate for the presidency though equity and justice are compelling reasons why they should go for it but beyond the crave for good and just governance to enable their entrepreneurial capabilities be optimized and also get what is their fair opportunity to what other ethnicities are getting out of Nigeria.

For the foregoing reasons and more beyond this my commentary on the platforms of USAfrica, I urge former VP Atiku to raise more compelling reasons why the Igbo should vote him.

Do we assume that if Delta State Governor Okowa if elected Vice- President will not be interested in the presidency?

Which raises the next, logical question: If elected Will his presidency assuage the South East region?

Time will tell. But the first hurdle is the February 2023 elections.

