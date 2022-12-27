Alhaji Yakassai condemns retired Gen. Danjuma’s threat

Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, former Political Adviser to the Second Republic President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, has taken on the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma, over his remark last week that Nigeria may break up if one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants, General Olusegun Obasanjo, is not elected. Yakassai, in an interview on Saturday, said General Danjuma, who was the third in command during the General Obasanjo’s tenure as the Head of State, was still suffering from “military mentality.”

General Danjuma had in Lagos last Thursday at the fund-raising dinner in support of General Olusegun Obasanjo’s campaign, expressed the fear of a possible break-up of the country, if the former military leader was not elected president. But Alhaji Yakassai said General Danjuma’s position portrayed “the kind of military mentality which is incompatible with democracy.

“His statement, without bias, represents the kind of danger that may face this country, if we make the mistake of handing power to any retired military man.

“That Danjuma made such a remark is enough reason why Obasanjo should not be seeking the party’s presidential ticket, let alone nominated because the way Danjuma spoke portrayed military mentality which is opposed to true democracy.” Danjuma, he said, should have known that in true democracy, the views of the majority prevail, while the minority though guaranteed the right to express their views, must abide by the views and decisions of the majority.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...