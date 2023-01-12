USAfrica: Peter Obi’s presidential campaign ex-DG Okupe confirms release from DSS custody

The former Director-General of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has been released from Nigeria’s Department of State Services’ custody, almost an hour ago, today January 12, 2023.

Okupe was arrested by the DSS in the morning at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Spokesman of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said Okupe was detained at the instance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Okupe has tweeted and confirmed his release: “I was arrested & detained @ the MM int airport, Lagos this morning 12th Jan on my way to UK for medicals, yrs after my passport was withheld by the FHC Abuja.I just left the efcc office where snr officers in lagos& Abuja apologised to me for the error. OCCUPATIONAL HAZZARD abi?”

USAfricaonline.com notes that Dr. Okupe’s candidate, Mr. Obi, is one of the major candidates for president in the February 2023 election.

