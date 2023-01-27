INSIGHT

Nigeria’s Buhari last chance….?

President Muhammadu-Buhari

By Tai Emeka Obasi

If Nigeria’s former military ruler, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, had not annulled June 12, 1993 election, he possibly could have won a Nobel Prize for being the first African leader that supervised the freest and fairest election ever held in the continent. But with that singular act the military president entered the ugly side of history and with it the indelible stigma of destroying all the goods he did for his nation. Studying the attached video, one can guess that President Muhammadu Buhari is seemingly determined to take the glory the man who ousted him from office as head of state callously ignored.

Of course, vote buying is the worst act of our electioneering process, and stopping it is a huge step toward the ex-generals intentions. Nigerians, especially the youths will endure all the hardships of this Naira Redesign provided the product will *bring a transparent and very credible election. Nigerians will forgive him for all the failures and excesses of his ending administration and possibly ascribe the disappointment to the travails of his ill health that left most of his first tenure in the hand of cabals.

History beckons for Buhari, and a man nicknamed Mr. Integrity before he became president should strive to retrieve that enviable sobriquet on handing over.

May God guide and assist him with this task as his last chance.

