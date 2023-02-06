Tinubu hoarding new naira notes for selfish reasons, PDP alleges.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is accused by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of masterminding the intercepting and stockpiling of the new notes for personal gain.

This information was provided in a statement released by the PDP and signed by Dr. Debo Ologunagba, the party’s national publicity secretary.

The PDP expressed hope that when a new President takes office, the hopelessness and suffering that the APC administration has inflicted upon Nigerians will soon end.

According to a reported posted by nairametrics, PDP said Nigerians are going through excruciating pain due to the policy and are saddened by the sabotage of corrupt leaders, including Bola Ahmed Tinubu who they alleged has been hoarding new naira notes. The PDP said:

“The excruciating pain and distress being faced by Nigerians arising from their inability to access the new Naira Notes occasioned by the reported nefarious activities of corrupt APC leaders who are compromising the system to intercept and hoard the new banknotes for their selfish vote-buying plans ahead of the February 25, 2023, Presidential election.

“Our Party is however saddened that the cash crunch had persisted due to the sabotage of corrupt APC leaders, including the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is alleged to have masterminded the intercepting and hoarding of the new notes for their selfish agenda.”

PDP continued by expressing its indignation at the presidential candidate of the APC’s hypocrisy. They pointed out that despite Tinubu’s suspected involvement in the cash shortage issue, he has been criticizing others and attempting to use the unpleasant circumstance to excite gullible Nigerians in order to scuttle the 2023 general elections.

They when further to also alert Nigerians that the APC is devising means to disrupt the electoral process and force undemocratic issues on Nigerians, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to protect Nigerians.

“Tinubu and his apologists in the APC are aware that he has no chance in the election and thus are devising all manner of shenanigans to overheat the polity, derail the electoral process and force an undemocratic situation upon our country.

“The PDP calls on President Buhari to protect Nigerians by going after these felonious APC leaders as well as the saboteurs in the system who are reportedly working with the APC Presidential Campaign to mop up cash meant for distribution to our citizens.”

At an APC presidential campaign event in Abeokuta, Ogun State, last month Bola Tinubu claimed that the CBN intended to undermine his victory in the February presidential election by introducing the new naira notes. He said:

“We will use our PVCs to take over government from them. If they like let them create a fuel crisis, even if they say there is no fuel, we will trek to vote. They are full of mischief; they could say there is no fuel. They have been scheming to create a fuel crisis but forget about it. Relax, I Asiwaju, have told you that the issue of fuel supply will be permanently addressed.

“Let them increase the fuel price, let them continue to hoard fuel, only them know where they have hoarded fuel, they hoarded money, they hoarded naira; we will go, and vote and we will win even if they changed the ink on naira notes. Whatever their plans, they will come to nought. We are going to win. Those in the PDP will lose.”

