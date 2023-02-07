Tems becomes the first Nigerian female artist to win Grammy

Tems a Nigerian music artist, also known as Temilade Openiyi, bagged another international award at the 2023 Grammy awards.

The grammy award was the 65th annual award held on Sunday, 5 February 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles saw a gathering of most of the greatest artists in the world.

Tems won her first grammy for her part in Future’s hit single ‘Wait For U’ under the award category for ‘Best Melodic Rap performance’. She was also the first non-mixed Nigerian female musician to win the prestigious award.

Sade Adu, who won the Grammy for ‘Best new artist in 1986, and Cynthia Erivo, who bagged ‘Best theatre Album’ in 2017, were British Nigerians

Tem proudly added this to her list of accomplishments following her Africa Future awards win and her Oscar nomination.