ENTERTAINMENT

Tems becomes the first Nigerian female artist to win Grammy

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Tems becomes the first Nigerian female artist to win Grammy

Tems a Nigerian music artist, also known as Temilade Openiyi, bagged another international award at the 2023 Grammy awards.

The grammy award was the 65th annual award held on Sunday, 5 February 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles saw a gathering of most of the greatest artists in the world.

Tems won her first grammy for her part in Future’s hit single ‘Wait For U’ under the award category for ‘Best Melodic Rap performance’. She was also the first non-mixed Nigerian female musician to win the prestigious award.

Sade Adu, who won the Grammy for ‘Best new artist in 1986, and Cynthia Erivo, who bagged ‘Best theatre Album’ in 2017, were British Nigerians

Tem proudly added this to her list of accomplishments following her Africa Future awards win and her Oscar nomination.

You Might Also Like

UN human rights official ordered to leave Mali

Kenya’s Court rules against Facebook

USAfrica: Alex Otti is the redemption Abia State needs. By Nkem Ekeopara

With damaged tires, Nigerian aircraft lands safely in Lagos

Impunity, Insecurity threaten 2023 Elections in Nigeria

TAGGED: , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article UN human rights official ordered to leave Mali UN human rights official ordered to leave Mali
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?