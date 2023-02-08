Tunisian president dismisses foreign minister

According to a statement released by the Presidency, Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday 7 Feb. 2023 dismisses the employment of Othman Jerandi as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad.

The explanation for the dismissal was left out of the announcement.

According to the statement, the president appointed Nabil Ammar as the new foreign minister.

Saied dismissed Trade Minister Fadhila Rabhi in January due to the nation of North Africa’s ongoing economic problems and rising inflation.

On February 7, 2023, Nabil Ammar is sworn in as the foreign minister of Tunisia in Tunis, Tunisia. According to a statement released by the Presidency, Tunisian President Kais Saied decided on Tuesday to end the service of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi and designate Nabil Ammar as the next foreign minister.

Ref: Xinhua