NGX sets up an advisory panel on digital technology products

The NGX Digital and Technology Products Advisory Panel (The Panel) was established by The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) as part of its efforts to further its digital transformation agenda.

In a statement released on Tuesday 7 Feb. 2023 in Lagos by Mr. Clifford Akpolo, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, NGX, the Exchange made this claim.

In order to improve and expand NGX’s digital product offerings, the panel would reportedly give a venue for the Exchange to communicate with the capital market community and the fintech ecosystem.

“Responsibilities of the panel include but are not limited to providing insight into product innovation and proposing ways to increase technology listings on NGX.

“It also involves recommending ways to boost data and digital market liquidity; providing thought leadership by developing white papers, creating frameworks and making recommendations; and a host of advisory matters like market trends, risks and sentiments,” said the statement.

It quoted Dr Olufemi Oyenuga, Chief Digital Officer, NGX, as saying that technology and innovation were the driving forces of progress, which the Exchange was committed to leveraging.

According to Oyenuga, both will transform the Exchange into a leading force of product development in the capital market.

He said, “with the establishment of the committee, we are poised to explore new frontiers, pool groundbreaking ideas and strategies, unlock exciting opportunities for the future addressing creativity, innovation and sustainability.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the rules for listing on the NGX Technology Board in December 2022.

The creation of the committee is part of a continuous process to further scale the capacities of NGX in the technology ecosystem.

Appointed to the panel are: Tope Kola-Oyeneyin (McKinsey), Iyin Aboyeji (Future Africa), Kola Aina (Ventures Platform), Idris Saliu (Ceviant) and Fope Adelowo (Helios Group).

Others include Richmond Bassey (Bamboo),Tayo Oviosu (Paga), Wale Ayeni (International Finance Corporation), Ahmad Zuaiter (Jadara Capital Partners LLC) and Adedeji Olowe (LendsQr).

Ref: NAN