Okowa’s security team, ambush by unknown gunmen

Three police officers from the Explosive Ordinance Device (EoD) division of the Delta State Police Command in Asaba, which is a component of the state government building in Asaba, have been murdered by some gunmen.

On Friday, 10 February 2023, while the governor was traveling from Anambra State to Abia State, the incident took place, according to to information gotten from SaharaReporters, at the Ihiala Local Government Area.

According to a police officer with the Anambra State command who requested anonymity and identified the three deceased police officers as Inspectors Lucky Aleh, Celestine Nwadiokwu, and Jude Obuh, the three officers were part of the advance party accompanying PDP vice presidential candidate and governor of Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa to Abia State when they were ambushed and killed by unidentified gunmen at around 1.30 pm in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state.

Two of the murdered police officers were reportedly natives of Agbor in Delta state.

“Four officers were in the vehicle but one was on mufti (not on uniform) so he was freed while the three in uniform were killed. The Escort commander from the Government House, Asaba, was sent to bring their corpses and deposit in a mortuary in Asaba,” a Government House source confided in a report.

Ikenga Tochukeu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Anambra State command, acknowledged the occurrence when contacted about it and added, “We got distress calls and we rushed to the scene of the incident. The policemen who were killed are from the Delta state command and were on transit as at the time of the incident. But I can assure you that the state commissioner of police, Anambra is very poised to bringing to book the criminals behind the dastardly act.”

The Delta State Government House and the state police command are alleged to have been in a mourning mood as of the time of reporting this story.