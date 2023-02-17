6 Egyptian Copts abducted in Libya

Six Egyptian Coptic Christians have been abducted and held for ransom in neighboring Libya, a lawmaker and media said on Thursday, 16 February 2023.

“Criminal gangs in Libya abducted six Egyptian Copts about a week ago and are demanding a large ransom to release them,” MP Mostafa Bakry tweeted.

According to his tweet, the abductees are “simple workers who went to Libya to try to find construction work and were kidnapped” while traveling by road near Sabratha in western Libya.

The kidnappers requested a ransom of $30,000 for each victim, according to media affiliated with the Coptic Church.

Many Egyptians, in pursuit of greener pastures relocated to Libya, where they could find work in the oil-rich country.

Ref: AFP