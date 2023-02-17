Life

6 Egyptian Copts abducted in Libya

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
6 Egyptian Copts abducted in Libya

Six Egyptian Coptic Christians have been abducted and held for ransom in neighboring Libya, a lawmaker and media said on Thursday, 16 February 2023.

“Criminal gangs in Libya abducted six Egyptian Copts about a week ago and are demanding a large ransom to release them,” MP Mostafa Bakry tweeted.

According to his tweet, the abductees are “simple workers who went to Libya to try to find construction work and were kidnapped” while traveling by road near Sabratha in western Libya.

The kidnappers requested a ransom of $30,000 for each victim, according to media affiliated with the Coptic Church.

Many Egyptians, in pursuit of greener pastures relocated to Libya, where they could find work in the oil-rich country.
Ref: AFP

You Might Also Like

Rwanda acquires the services of Starlink to provide internet access.

Three Nigerian superstars to perform at NBA All-stars 2023

USAfrica: Why I disagree with Buhari and CBN on bungled Naira swap — El-Rufai

African Union (AU) leaders to re-initiate free trade zone discussions

BBTitans: Ebuka’s wife counter Yemi Cregx fan for cursing husband

TAGGED: , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Rwanda acquires the services of Starlink to provide internet access. Rwanda acquires the services of Starlink to provide internet access.
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?