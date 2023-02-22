Africa Youth Growth Foundation (AFGF) charges politicians to uphold integrity of electoral process

In order to stage a credible general election in 2023, the AFGF has charged Nigerian politicians with upholding the sanctity and integrity of the electoral process.

This was stated at a news conference held on Tuesday in Abuja by Dr. Arome Salifu, Executive Director of AYGF.

“The foundation believes that credible elections are a fundamental requirement for strong democratic governance and respect for human rights which are critical for sustainable development and lasting peace,” Salifu said.

He urged the security organizations in charge of the nation’s safety to step up their efforts and take further measures to ensure the safety of voters, candidates, observers, members of the media, and election officials throughout the entire electoral process.

But, he asserted that security agencies were not the only ones responsible for ensuring a credible and peaceful election.

”INEC, political actors, and other stakeholders have a part to play; INEC must be seen as an umpire indeed and must ensure neutrality, credibility, and acceptability of the electoral process and it outcome.

“For the politicians, they ultimately desire to win the elections, they must do so within the annbiance of the law.

“The promotion political violence and the spread of disinformation and misinformation, including vote buying, hate speeches, and unguarded statements are capable of undermining the democratic process, public peace, and harmony.

“In few days to the end of the campaign ,politicians and their followers must promote their messages with a very high degree of responsibility toward ensuring that the sanctity and integrity of the electoral process are guaranteed,” Salifu said.

He encouraged them to abstain from using any kind of agitation or violence to stir up support or canvass votes.

According to Salifu, Nigeria faces a pandemic of security risks in all six of its geopolitical zones. He added that a credible, peaceful, and successful election would contribute to resolving the numerous issues that the country’s sizable youth population and other residents confront.

“Evidence has shown that a failed election could be detrimental to Nigeria and the West African countries.

“It is on this premise, we are hosting this press conference to draw the attention of critical stakeholders to the need to conduct a credible, peaceful, and conclusive general election.

“The global communities’ attention is on Nigeria as 93.4 million registered voters are expected to vote on Feb. 25 and March 11,” he said.

Salifu said that the 2023 general election was an opportunity for citizens to choose a leader with solid determination to steer the direction of the country.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its efforts toward deepen democratic governance through transparent elections via its reforms.

He said the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the result viewing portal have implications for promoting transparency and trust in the electoral process.

Salifu called on youths and the citizens, in general, to remain ready, peaceful and desist from vote selling, urging them to be resolute to participate in the polls and vote for the growth and development of Nigeria.

“It is also imperative to call on the security agencies saddled with the responsibility of securing the country to intensify effort and do more to make the entire electoral process safe for voters, candidates, observers , media, and electoral officers,” he said.\

Ref: NAN