Obi’s lawyer to Court: Deny INEC request to erase Voting data from disputed 2023 presidential election

USAfricaonline.com : The Court of Appeal, Abuja, will on Wednesday March 8 consider the merit of the overnight request/application filed by Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be allowed to “reconfigure” the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System — BVAS machine.

Meanwhile, Onyechi Ikpeazu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and leader of the legal team for Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate during the February 25, 2023 election, has said that the INEC plans to wipe off voting evidence in the BVAS machine. He argued that “INEC intends to reconfigure the BVAS machine and what that means is they intend to wipe off the physical accreditation data captured for the presidential election which is the most important part of the election process.”

He noted “My experience in the Osun State election is that the first upload at the backend server did not contain all the information and we had to go into the BVAS machine with the permission of the Tribunal to ascertain that there was no overvoting.”

Amidst controversies,Bola Ahmed Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared winner of the 2023 presidential election. The Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the declaration very early on Wednesday March 1, at the National Collation Centre, Abuja.

He said Tinubu bagged a total of 8,794,726 votes, the highest of all the candidates and scored over 25 per cent of the votes cast in 30 states.

Yakubu added that Atiku Abubakar of the PDP came second with 6,984,520 votes, Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third with 6,101,533 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

Controversies over INEC’s handling of the election and charges of rigging have followed Yakubu and the ruling APC.