INEC declares Peter Mbah of PDP as Governor-elect of Enugu State as winner

The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu State, Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, has declared Peter Mbah the winner with 160,895 votes. He defeated the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Chijioke Edeoga who won 157,552 votes. Frank Nweke Jnr of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 17,983. Uche Nnaji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 14,575 votes.

Iwe noted: “We have come back to conclude the collation of results. We received some petitions particularly against Nsukka and Nkanu East LGAs and these things were taken to Abuja for resolution. The petition against Nsukka was overruled. That means whatever anybody had against Nsukka was not substantiated However, the petition against Nkanu East was sustained by the commission. Before the review, we had 30,350 votes for PDP from Nkanu East LGA. But after the review, PDP’s votes now reduced to 16,956. For LP, the votes they had on Monday was 1855 and after the review, it increased to 1864.”