AFRICA

INEC declares Peter Mbah of PDP as Governor-elect of Enugu State as winner

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
INEC declares Peter Mbah of PDP as Governor-elect of Enugu State as winner
Peter-Mbah_Enugu-Governor-elect2023

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet. 

The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu State, Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, has declared Peter Mbah the winner with 160,895 votes. He defeated the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Chijioke Edeoga who won 157,552 votes. Frank Nweke Jnr of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 17,983. Uche Nnaji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 14,575 votes.

Iwe noted: “We have come back to conclude the collation of results. We received some petitions particularly against Nsukka and Nkanu East LGAs and these things were taken to Abuja for resolution. The petition against Nsukka was overruled. That means whatever anybody had against Nsukka was not substantiated However, the petition against Nkanu East was sustained by the commission. Before the review, we had 30,350 votes for PDP from Nkanu East LGA. But after the review, PDP’s votes now reduced to 16,956. For LP, the votes they had on Monday was 1855 and after the review, it increased to 1864.”

USAfrica: Aex Otti of LP wins Abia Governor with 175,467 to 88,529 for PDP’s Ahaiwe

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Aex Otti of LP wins Abia Governor with 175,467 to 88,529 for PDP’s Ahaiwe

USAfrica: The Cults of Lagos, Tinubu political family and future anarchy. By Suyi Ayodele

U.S says “deeply troubled” by “ethnically charged rhetoric… acts of violent voter intimidation” in Lagos, others

Nigeria Elections 2023: Amidst allegations of rigging, hijack of election results, Kano orders a curfew

For Nigeria, this is a season of serious expectations 

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article USAfrica: Aex Otti of LP wins Abia Governor with 175,467 to 88,529 for PDP’s Ahaiwe USAfrica: Aex Otti of LP wins Abia Governor with 175,467 to 88,529 for PDP’s Ahaiwe
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?