BUSINESS

Burna Boy draws criticisms for comments on African-Americans and heritage

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Burna Boy draws criticisms for comments on African-Americans and heritage
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Burna Boy attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Burna Boy draws criticisms over his comments about Africans and African-Americans

Nigerian superstar musician/artiste Burna Boy he’s been hit with a barrage of criticisms for his comments about African-Americans, arguing for them to return to the African continent heritage.

He said during an interview with entrepreneur and activist Chaka Bars “Let’s use America…. The Chinese American has a base; he knows he’s from China. Italian Americas know where their grandparents came from in Italy. They know the first person from their family to come to America and start that line. Same goes to everyone else except the African Americans.”

Many of his critics said that he does not know what he is talking about. One tweet by @MrIntrospect222 noted that most Black Americans today are the descendants of chattel slavery as distinct and different from the immigrant cultures he mentioned: “He skipped the whole history of African involvement in the slave trade and what that has meant for us. You can’t have a conversation with us without addressing that. So no he didn’t tell the truth he told the lord that you all have accepted as truth.”

On Tuesday, Burna Boy amidst the backlash sought to clarify his remarks in a lengthy statement.

“It’s sad to see that in 2023 there are still such black people who would prefer we stay divided and conquered.” He said his critics misunderstood him.  “Maybe it’s my accent or something but I never said you are African and not Americans. I also did not say Africa is part of Heaven. You deserve all the Land and reparations you want from America and I’m 100% in support of that.”

He added that “I believe coming together as brothers and sisters is the only way forward to US black people worldwide.”  

You Might Also Like

INEC declares Peter Mbah of PDP as Governor-elect of Enugu State as winner

USAfrica: Aex Otti of LP wins Abia Governor with 175,467 to 88,529 for PDP’s Ahaiwe

USAfrica: The Cults of Lagos, Tinubu political family and future anarchy. By Suyi Ayodele

U.S says “deeply troubled” by “ethnically charged rhetoric… acts of violent voter intimidation” in Lagos, others

Nigeria Elections 2023: Amidst allegations of rigging, hijack of election results, Kano orders a curfew

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share this Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article INEC declares Peter Mbah of PDP as Governor-elect of Enugu State as winner INEC declares Peter Mbah of PDP as Governor-elect of Enugu State as winner
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?