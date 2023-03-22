Burna Boy draws criticisms for comments on African-Americans and heritage

Burna Boy draws criticisms over his comments about Africans and African-Americans

Nigerian superstar musician/artiste Burna Boy he’s been hit with a barrage of criticisms for his comments about African-Americans, arguing for them to return to the African continent heritage.

He said during an interview with entrepreneur and activist Chaka Bars “Let’s use America…. The Chinese American has a base; he knows he’s from China. Italian Americas know where their grandparents came from in Italy. They know the first person from their family to come to America and start that line. Same goes to everyone else except the African Americans.”

Many of his critics said that he does not know what he is talking about. One tweet by @MrIntrospect222 noted that most Black Americans today are the descendants of chattel slavery as distinct and different from the immigrant cultures he mentioned: “He skipped the whole history of African involvement in the slave trade and what that has meant for us. You can’t have a conversation with us without addressing that. So no he didn’t tell the truth he told the lord that you all have accepted as truth.”

On Tuesday, Burna Boy amidst the backlash sought to clarify his remarks in a lengthy statement.

“It’s sad to see that in 2023 there are still such black people who would prefer we stay divided and conquered.” He said his critics misunderstood him. “Maybe it’s my accent or something but I never said you are African and not Americans. I also did not say Africa is part of Heaven. You deserve all the Land and reparations you want from America and I’m 100% in support of that.”

He added that “I believe coming together as brothers and sisters is the only way forward to US black people worldwide.”