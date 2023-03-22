USAfrica: Aex Otti of LP wins Abia Governor with 175,467 to 88,529 for PDP’s Ahaiwe.

The technocrat and banker has been declared the winner of the Abia State March 18, 2023 governorship election after a battle with the political and institutionalized layers of influence controlled the ruling PDP. It was his third effort to lead the State. Otti won in 10 LGAs, the PDP bagged 6 LGAs, and the Young Peoples Party in 1 LGA.

He said during his post-election speech in the evening of Wednesday March 22, 2023 that he will be the “chief servant” of Abia State.

The delay in INEC declaration of the result was, largely, a consequence of the additional time required for the collation of the credible total votes separated from the disputed and escalated voters list from the Obingwa Local Government Area.