AFRICA

Tinubu makes TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people for 2023

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Bola-Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declared by Nigeria’s elections commission INEC as “President-elect” of Nigeria has been listed as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine

In the profile mention of the former Governor of Lagos who is court in a case filed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party seeking his disqualification, TIME correspondent Astha Rajvanshi, noted on April :

“Winning an election in Africa’s most populous country is no easy feat. But Nigeria’s newly elected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has had nearly two decades to prepare. Called Jagaban, or “leader of the warriors,” by his supporters, the now 71-year-old ran in a presidential election for the first time this March. His campaign slogan, “It’s my turn,” was a nod to his role as a longtime political power broker. Tinubu helped restore the country’s democracy in 1999 after fighting military rule and then served two consecutive terms as governor of Lagos.”

USAfrica notes that Nigeria’s next president is scheduled to be sworn in on May 29, 2023.

By USAfricaLIVE
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaTV
Popular News
