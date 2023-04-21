POLITICS

Tinubu appoints Yar’Adua, Onanuga, Marwa, 11 others to his Presidential Inauguration Committee

Tinubu

Prior to the May 29 ceremony, President-elect Bola Tinubu named 13 Nigerians to his Presidential Inauguration Committee.

In a letter to Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council (PTC), Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Tinubu listed the names.

The Head of Security and Ceremonial Parade will be Abdulazeez Yar’Adua, the late President Umar Yar’Adua’s younger brother.

Pre-Inauguration Dinner and Gala Night will be organized by Zainab Marwa-Abubakar, President of Aspire Women Forum (AWF) and daughter of former Lagos Military Administrator Gen. Buba Marwa (retd).

Bayo Onanuga, who oversees media and publicity for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, will serve in the same capacity on the committee.

Abubakar Kyari, a former senator for Borno North and vice-chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national level, serves as the director of finance and budget. Stella Okotete, the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank’s Executive Director (Business Development), is in charge of the secretariat, planning, and monitoring departments.

Makinde Araoye, a former candidate for the APC’s governorship in Ekiti State, will oversee the Directorate of Venue, Parades, and Swearing-in.

Betta Edu, the National Women Leader of the APC and the Cross Rivers State Commissioner for Health, will direct the medical team.

Others include Samira Saddik (Children’s Day), Andrew Abuh (Accommodation), Danladi Bako (Inaugural Lecture), Bishop Adegbite (Church Service), Imam Faud (Jumat Service), Donald Wokoma (Protocol & Invitation), Hadiza Kabir (Transportation & Logistics), and Samira Saddik (Children’s Day). As his representatives on the transition council, Tinubu already provided the names of Kebbi Governor Atiku Bagudu and former Lagos Commissioner for Finance, Wale Edun, to the SGF.

 

