Nigeria Golden Eaglets arrive in Algeria ahead Under-17 AFCON

Nigeria Golden Eaglets arrive in Algeria ahead Under-17 AFCON

In preparation for the 2023 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will begin on Saturday, Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have landed in Algeria.
The squad arrived in Algiers, Algeria, late on Sunday night after departing from Nigeria via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.
The club’s communications officer, Francis Achi, confirmed this via his Facebook page and said that the squad was prepared to complete the task.
The team was reportedly initially intended to travel to Germany for a training tour, according to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).
But because of visa restrictions, it decided to forgo this and instead arrange for the players to arrive in Algeria a few days before the AFCON to make last-minute preparations.

Nigeria will be represented by a team of 26 players and technical staff as they attempt to advance to the FIFA Under-17 World Cup semifinals and, if possible, win the tournament.
Along with South Africa, Zambia, and Morocco, the team is in Group B.

