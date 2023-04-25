Drug trafficking: NDLEA arrests cripple for drug trafficking in Edo

A 42-year-old disabled man who was allegedly selling illegal drugs from his wheelchair in Edo has been detained by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

This was disclosed in a statement made on Sunday (23rd April 2023) in Abuja by Mr. Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA.

According to Babafemi, the suspect was detained during a search of drug dens in several sections of the state.

He claimed that 1.3 kg of suspected cannabis sativa and 10 liters of suspected monkey tail were found on the suspect at Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area.

He also said that another suspect, a 46-year old lady was arrested at Ugbegun, Esan Central LGA with four litres of suspected “monkey tail”.

“We also arrested another lady, 19, at Ekpoma, with various quantities of substances suspected to be Colorado, Methamphetamine and Molly.

“A 50kg suspected cannabis, stored in a bush ready for distribution was also recovered in Irrua area of the state, ” he said.

Two suspects were detained at the Lektop Hotel in Igbeba, Ijebu Ode, Ogun, according to Babafemi, who also mentioned that they had 39 liters of suspected Skuchies and varying amounts of tramadol and rophynol.

He added that agents in Imo detained a 40-year-old female suspect at Orogwe in Owerri North who was carrying 70 blocks of suspected cannabis sativa weighing 30kg.

A 42-year-old man who was a well-known drug dealer in the Ondo state community of Okitipupa had also been detained.

After various amounts of drugs believed to be Colorado, Loud, Colorado, Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine were found on him, Babafemi claimed that this was the case.

“In Taraba, a suspect was arrested on Monday April 17, in connection with the seizure of 10,009 pills of tramadol,“ he said.

Ref: NAN