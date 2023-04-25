AFRICA

South Africa plans to evacuate stranded citizens from Sudan

As the intense battle rages on in Sudan, South Africa is preparing to evacuate more than 70 of its citizens who are still there, a department official from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said on Monday.

77 South Africans who were stranded in Sudan are currently being evacuated, according to Clayson Monyela, the department’s head of public diplomacy.

He further by saying; “our nationals and embassy staff are on their way out of Khartoum. I can’t disclose the security and logistics of the operation. But they are moving out,”

Monyela stated that the government’s main priority is ensuring their safe arrival in South Africa and that it will assist neighboring countries’ nationals who require assistance in Sudan.

Conflict over the RSF’s integration into the army resulted in violent skirmishes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15 in Khartoum, the country’s capital, and other locations.

The skirmishes resulted in about 424 fatalities and around 3,730 injuries, according to Sudan’s health ministry.

