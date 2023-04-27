Nigerian maritime industry capable to engage youths – NIMASA D-G

According to Dr. Bashir Jamoh, Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the maritime sector in Nigeria is big enough to sustainably employ a large number of young people.

When he met with retired Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (Rtd), the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), on Tuesday, Jamoh revealed this.

He pointed out that there were several prospects for youths to make money abroad in the Nigerian maritime industry.

The director general stated that the discussion between the two organizations served as a reminder of the importance of working together to fulfill their respective responsibilities.

He remembered that an agreement to establish a Joint Board Meeting to promote additional talks for collaboration had been made when he visited the Amnesty Office in Abuja in 2021.

He stated that the connection between NIMASA and PAP needed to be strong and formidable at this time. He continues by saying; “the international community is already commending Nigeria for the successes recorded in addressing Maritime insecurity in the country”. Both the Nigerian government and international committee are watching to see if the tempo can be sustained”

Jamoh noted that in order to maintain the current pace, it is critical to properly empower and reintegrate Amnesty Program recipients into society.

He emphasized that the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme had trained over 4,000 Nigerians abroad, the majority of whom were from the Niger Delta.

Ndiomu had already praised Jamoh and his group for reinventing the maritime sector’s safety and security. He said, “I am aware of your outstanding achievements, particularly in the obvious reduction of piracy on the Gulf of Guinea,”

On his agenda for the Amnesty Programme, Ndiomu said: “My vision is to chart a new path for the programme by upholding the principal objectives of government.

“By bringing innovative ideas, setting a new management structure of wealth creation for the teeming youths, instead of depending on monthly stipends, to pave way for a more prosperous future.”

Ndiomu sought more involvement and cooperation from global stakeholders while pushing NIMASA to keep up the partnership with the PAP.

He continued by saying that the PAP had trained many former protesters in the maritime field at institutions throughout the globe in a variety of specializations, including as deep sea diving, underwater welding, and marine engineering.

He regretted that many of them were still jobless following these trainings.

Ndiomu also investigated the prospect of creating a Coordinating Secretariat between PAP and NIMASA in order to promote strategic interaction and communication.

“We are looking at exploring technical support from NIMASA, job placement opportunities within the maritime industry for our qualified delegates,” he concluded.

Ref: NAN