AFRICA

TotalEnergies to resume its gas project – Filipe Nyusi

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
TotalEnergies to resume its gas project - Filipe Nyusi

Filipe Nyusi, the president of Mozambique, confirmed on Wednesday (3 May 2023) that the prerequisites are in place for TotalEnergies to resume its massive natural gas exploitation project in the nation, which has been put on hold since 2021 as a result of a significant jihadist attack a short distance away.

Since late 2017, armed groups have been committing acts of violence against the poor but resource-rich northeastern province of Cabo Delgado, which borders Tanzania and has a mainly Muslim population. Over 2,000 civilians have been killed in the nearly 4,700 deaths so far. There have been one million evictions.

The French company was compelled to halt a 16.5-billion-euro natural gas development project until further notice at the end of March 2021 after a coordinated attack on the seaside town of Palma. There was an evacuation of building sites on the Afungi peninsula.

“The cooperation and coordination with Total is very good. The working environment is conducive for the company to resume operations at any time,” said Filipe Nyusi, speaking at a mining and energy conference in the Mozambican capital Maputo.

Regarding the potential to resume operations in Mozambique, TotalEnergies has been circumspect for a while. During a visit to the nation in February, its CEO, Patrick Pouyanné, spoke with the president of Mozambique.

The Italian subsidiary of the French firm, Saipem, declared last month that it was getting ready to start up again and that “safety has improved.”

You Might Also Like

Two more Chibok girls rescued by Nigerian army rescues

2023 elections: Set aside differences, move forward- Gambari

About $800 million misappropriated annually from public treasury- DRC

Impeachment: Abia state Assembly suspends Deputy Speaker, 8 others

Arewa community demand unconditional release of IPOB leader

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article About $800 million misappropriated annually from public treasury- DRC About $800 million misappropriated annually from public treasury- DRC
Next Article 2023 elections: Set aside differences, move forward- Gambari 2023 elections: Set aside differences, move forward- Gambari
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
Lost your password?