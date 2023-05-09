AFRICA

5 years sentence for restaurant workers for stealing oil, chicken wings

Seidu Karim and Rashid Abdullah, two Pizzaman employees, were found guilty of stealing 20 cartons of chicken wings and two gallons of cooking oil from the restaurant’s warehouse in Kumasi, Ghana, and were given five years in prison by a Ghanaian court.

ASP Jonas Newlove Adjei, the prosecuting officer, reportedly informed the court presided over by Judge Fred Obekyere Esq. on Friday that the complainant, who is the executive chef of Pizzaman, received a call from his warehouse manager on Monday, May 1, 2023, informing him that two cooking oils and eight boxes of chicken wings had been stolen. This information was reported by Ghana News Guide.

The cook instantly did their daily inventory after learning the news and found that the things had been taken.

Workers were asked to present the stolen goods at an emergency meeting the next day.

According to the news source, Abdullah confessed to Karim that he had concealed two litres of cooking oil behind the fence wall while being questioned.

In his defense, Karim said that he also spotted Rashid Abdullah concealing two boxes of chicken wings behind the fence wall.

They were able to recover the stolen goods from them, and they later turned themselves in to the police so that inquiries could be made.

Karim admitted during the course of the investigation that he had stolen 20 liters of cooking oil from the business over the course of two months.

