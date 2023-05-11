USAfrica: Crises in Seplat Energy escalate with court order removing MD, directors

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

The efforts and litigation regarding the crises in Seplat Energy Plc took another twist as a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, suspended its Managing Director, directors and secretary of the Board of the corporation.

Namely, they are Roger Thompson Brown (the MD); Basil Omiyi (Chairman of the Board of Directors); Emma Fitzgerald, Dr Charles Okeahialam, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, Rabiu Bello, Mrs Bashirat Odenewu (independent non-executive directors). Others affected by the order are Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa (Company Secretary) and Samuel Ezeugwuorie (Chief Operating Officer).

USAfricaonline.com noted that in his ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria to constitute and appoint suitable persons to run the affairs of Seplat, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by some shareholders of Seplat.

