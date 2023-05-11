AFRICA

Supreme Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s case until Sept. 14

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Supreme Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s case until Sept. 14

The hearing in the lawsuit brought by Nnamdi Kanu of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was postponed by the Supreme Court on Thursday (11 May 2023) until September 14.

On November 3, 2022, the self-determination activist appealed the Court of Appeal’s decision to prevent his release from DSS custody to the Supreme Court.

Kanu filed an appeal against the appellate court’s Oct. 28, 2022 decision, which stayed the execution of its earlier order clearing him of all charges and ordering his release from the secret police’s custody.

Kanu’s Special Counsel had pleaded with the Supreme Court to ensure fairness in his client’s trial before the hearing.

You Might Also Like

Court adjourns Atiku’s petition challenging Tinubu’s victory to May 18

Glovo setups second digital supermarket in Nigeria

Rihanna finally reveals baby’s name

USAfrica: Trump, sex, 2014, lies and more lies. By Chido Nwangwu

USAfrica: Nigeria, Tinubu’s credibility questions and international community. By Collins Ezebuihe

TAGGED: , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Court adjourns Atiku’s petition challenging Tinubu’s victory to May 18 Court adjourns Atiku’s petition challenging Tinubu’s victory to May 18
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
Lost your password?