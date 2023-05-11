Supreme Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s case until Sept. 14

The hearing in the lawsuit brought by Nnamdi Kanu of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was postponed by the Supreme Court on Thursday (11 May 2023) until September 14.

On November 3, 2022, the self-determination activist appealed the Court of Appeal’s decision to prevent his release from DSS custody to the Supreme Court.

Kanu filed an appeal against the appellate court’s Oct. 28, 2022 decision, which stayed the execution of its earlier order clearing him of all charges and ordering his release from the secret police’s custody.

Kanu’s Special Counsel had pleaded with the Supreme Court to ensure fairness in his client’s trial before the hearing.