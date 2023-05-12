Life

18-year-old girl jailed for pouring hot water on friend over boyfriend

Princess Owusu Ansah, an 18-year-old Ghanaian woman who lives in Royston, Hertfordshire, in the United Kingdom, was given a three-year prison term for throwing boiling water on a friend who she said had slept with her boyfriend.

In a Snapchat video that immediately gained popularity, Owusu-Ansah attacked her friend after accusing her of having a relationship with her boyfriend.

The footage showed her buddy crying under a blanket as Owusu-Ansah allegedly hurled a saucepan of boiling water over her, as reported by Hollywood Unlock on Wednesday night.

She doused her companion in hot water as she continued to scream under the cover. Then Owusu-Ansah produced a silver knife and indicated that he would stab her.

After seeing the horrific Snapchat footage and informing local officials that Owusu-Ansah had abused her friend, they opened an inquiry.

They then detained her on February 5. Owusu-Ansah entered a guilty plea to grievous bodily injury with intent, criminal damage, and theft before the Inner London crown court on February 6 while in detention at Croydon Magistrates’ Court.

Owusu-Ansah was detained up until her sentencing on May 9, at which point she was given a three-year prison term.

