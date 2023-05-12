I don’t play football to be considered among the top – Messi

In an interview with CNN Sports after earning the Laureaus World Sportsman of the Year honor, Argentine sensation Lionel Messi claimed he never imagined making the top 10.

Messi responded to inquiries during the interview by saying, “The truth is that it is an honor to have this award today, to be able to enter with many great athletes who are previous winners, to be nominated alongside personalities from other sports is incredible so we are very happy about this recognition.

“Qatar always shows up. It is a very special moment in my career and in my life, and well, there is always a time to remember that moment in the World Cup which we enjoyed a lot for a month.

“There are always nice memories left and it’s going to be for life.”

Messi he said, “I never had this idea in my career and I didn’t look for it, just to have my name considered in the top 10, 5 or 3 is crazy. I didn’t play football for that purpose but of course, I feel grateful when people think of me this way and honestly, I don’t care what kind of position it is.”

Messi was recently named the Laureus Sportsman of The Year.

Credit: CNN