EFCC arrests 8 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

Eight alleged internet fraudsters were detained by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission’s Abuja zonal headquarters in the Federal Housing Authority Estate in Nyanya and the EFAB Estate in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The agency made this statement on Thursday (May 11, 2023) and added that the suspects’ possessions included 10 phones, laptops, two Toyota Camrys, a Mercedes Benz C300, and a Lexus RX 350.

According to the statement, “The Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, arrested eight suspected internet fraudsters.

“The suspects are Usifo Mophy, Eze Richard, Abdulkadir Sadiq and Emmanuel Joseph.

“Others are Tuoyo Kelvin, Joel Omojevwe, Joshua Omojevwe, and Oreva Omojevwe.

“They were apprehended at EFAB Estate Gwarimpa and Federal Housing Authority Estate, Nyanya, Abuja following credible intelligence about their internet-related fraud activities.

“Items recovered from them include over 10 phones of different makes, HP laptops, a MacBook, two Toyota Camry cars, a Mercedes Benz C300 and a Lexus RX 350.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

Ref: Twitter -officialEFCC