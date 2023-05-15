CHIDO

USAfrica: Nwachukwu Odumegwu-Ojukwu graduates in Computer Engineering

Nwachukwu Odumegwu-Ojukwu graduates in Computer Engineering
Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Nwachukwu Jordan Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has earned a Bachelor’s Degree (BSc) in Computer Engineering.
He graduated from the University of North Texas, the class of 2023.

USAfrica notes that Nwachukwu is the youngest child of the late Ikemba Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu and his widow, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.  By Chido Nwangwu

