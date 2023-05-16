AFRICA

EFCC re-arrests, arraigns Mompha for money laundering

Ismaila Mustapha nicknamed Mompha, a well-known figure on social media, was re-arrested on Monday (15 May 202), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission charged him with N6,000,000,000 in money laundering.

Suleiman Suleiman, the attorney for the anti-graft agency, said Justice Mojisola Dada of the Ikeja Special Offenses Court in Lagos that the prosecution had successfully secured the celebrity’s arrest through cooperation with its overseas allies.

“The prosecution will like to bring to the knowledge of my lord that in collaboration with our international partners, we have been able to apprehend the defendant, he said.

“We plan to take him into custody and to produce him before the court.

“The counsel for the defendant reached out to me seeking for an adjournment that he will be absent today in court,” Suleiman said.

However, Justice Dada further adjourned the case until July 3 for a continuation of the trial.

The agency had stated on June 30, 2022, that Mompha’s absence had caused his alleged N6 billion money laundering trial before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Ikeja Special Offenses Court to stagnate, and that he had been declared wanted in September 2022.

