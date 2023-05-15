AFRICA

U.S. says its restrictions on some unnamed, anti-democracy Nigerians going into effect

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
U.S. says its restrictions on some unnamed, anti-democracy Nigerians going into effect
Buhari and Biden

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

U.S. says its restrictions on some unnamed, anti-democracy Nigerians going into effect. United States Secretary of State,  Antony Blinken, has announced that the administration is Taking Steps to Impose Visa Restrictions on Individuals Involved in Undermining the Democratic Process During Nigeria’s 2023 Elections Cycle

Following is the full text of his statement issued on May 15, 2023 :

“The United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world. Today, I am announcing that we have taken steps to impose visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections cycle. These actions are specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or the Government of Nigeria as a whole.

Under Section 212(a)(3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, these individuals will be subject to restrictions on visas to the United States under a policy covering those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy. These individuals have been involved in intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results, and other activity that undermines Nigeria’s democratic process.

The decision to take steps to impose visa restrictions reflects the continued commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and the rule of law.”

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Nwachukwu Odumegwu-Ojukwu graduates in Computer Engineering

Fintech firms’ incubation programme will protect investors – SEC

IG of police orders arrest of Seun Kuti for slapping a cop

Apapa warns Peter Obi against disrupting Tinubu’s May 29 inauguration

Veteran Nolywood Actor, Saint Obi, is Dead

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share this Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article CBN looks into the dispute between Telcos, and Nigerian Banks over N120bn debt CBN looks into the dispute between Telcos, and Nigerian Banks over N120bn debt
Next Article USAfrica: Nwachukwu Odumegwu-Ojukwu graduates in Computer Engineering USAfrica: Nwachukwu Odumegwu-Ojukwu graduates in Computer Engineering
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?