Why Seun Kuti was handcuffed

According to Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Public Relations Officer for the Nigerian Police Force, handcuffing any suspect before custody is routine protocol.

On Monday, he responded to a question on his Twitter account by making this statement.

Following his entrance, tweep Omo David asked the police why they had handcuffed musician Seun Kuti, saying, “was the handcuff necessary, and why collect his shoe? NPF sha.”

The musician was accompanied by Mr. Olumide-Fusika, SAN, and Mr. Femi Akinyemi, both attorneys from Falana and Falana Chambers, the legal practice of well-known human rights advocate Femi Falana, SAN.

It appears you are unfamiliar with detention, Adejobi said in response. with this inquiry. However, it’s customary practice prior to detention.

After a video of the artist attacking a police officer appeared online, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, the inspector general of police, issued an arrest warrant for Seun.