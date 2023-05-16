North Central governors reject APC zoning

North Central governors rejected the zoning of the 10th Assembly NASS released by the ruling All Progressive Congress.

The governors have also scheduled a meeting with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu.

Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Jibrin Baraus were micro-zoned by the APC to serve as Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively, while Honorable Tajudeen Abas was chosen to run for Speaker and Benjamin Kalu to serve as Deputy Speaker.

The governors, however, reached this decision after their meeting with zone-wide NASS presiding office candidates on Monday at the Presidential Villa Abuja’s Banquet Hall.

The governors said, “The North Central as a geopolitical zone is fully committed to supporting the incoming administration of the President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a better Nigeria. And will do everything possible to ensure the Renewed Hope agenda is actualized for the prosperity of all Nigerians.

“We reviewed the proposed zoning structure released and promised to reach out to the President-elect His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC National Working Committee to appeal for reconsideration of the zoning of the Presiding offices of the National Assembly as released by the NWC.

“We raised reservation about the zoning formula released with the allocation of the Positions of the Deputy Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly to a particular geopolitical zone of the country.”

The governors further agreed and concurred to make full use of all required dialogue and consultations to address the NASS leadership issue, and they all concurred to contact all significant parties in order to find a cooperative and acceptable zoning structure that will be inclusive.

The governors supported the candidates’ stances and urged all senators and members-to-be to continue providing Mr. President-elect with the necessary assistance for a smooth transition into the 10th National Assembly while also advancing consultations.

Abubakar Bello, the governor of Niger State and meeting chairman, Simon Lalong, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, the governor of Kwara State, and Abdullahi Sule, the governor of Nassarawa State were among the governors present.

Others include the incoming governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The candidates in attendance are Senator Sani Musa, Honourable Yusuf Gagdi, and Rt. Hon. Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.