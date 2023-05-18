Women praise military onslaught against terrorists in Borno

The military has received praise from the Borno Women Peace Restoration Group for its recent offensive against terrorists in Sambisa Forest and the successful recovery of some of the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls.

The group predicted that the state would soon start to experience complete peace in a statement released on Tuesday by its secretary, Mrs. Amina Mele.

Mele stated that the group was pleased with the state’s continued military actions, particularly the cleanup efforts in the Sambisa forest.

She applauded the troops for finding the underground arsenal of the Islamic States of West Africa States (ISWAP) and recovering a sizable quantity of weapons and ammunition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) cites Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, Theatre Commander, North-East Joint Operation, Hadin Kai, as having announced the most recent Chibok girl’s rescue, Ms. Saratu Dauda, on May 6, 2023.

He claimed that 93 out of the 183 Chibok girls who had been freed from captivity so far were still alive.

Mele praised the Nigerian Armed Forces for engaging the rebels with sustained fire while under the command of Gen. Lucky Irabor.

“We are happy over the fatherly disposition of the present Chief of Defence Staff, towards the plight of families that have been in stress since the abduction of their daughters in 2014.

“We not only hope that ongoing military operations in our state and the entire North-East will restore total peace, but bring back our daughters in the hand of the terrorists,” she added.

