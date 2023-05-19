My duplicates on rampage, Peter Obi alleges

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has expressed concern about some individuals who behave as his clones, imitating his voice and contacting people in an effort to cast doubt on him.

There is no limit to how far people will go to cause trouble for their target, according to Obi, who said that he is being targeted both domestically and abroad.

On May 18, 2023, Peter Obi revealed this in a message posted on his official Twitter account, in which he claimed that an unnamed person or people had impersonated him.

Obi claimed that when his imposter attempted to impersonate him anywhere in Nigeria as part of the most recent similar actions to try and discredit him, he was out of the country.

Obi in his statement said, ‘’My duplicates are still on the rampage, they now mimic my voice and call people. There is no limit that people cannot go to cause mischief on their target. I have been a target both locally and internationally.

“The latest incident happened in Abuja yesterday, May 17, at the Court of Appeal premises of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal venue, where my attention was drawn to what was going on outside the courtroom.

“A report came to me while I was seated in court that one Prince Mustapha Audu, son of the late Governor of Kogi State, held the OBIdient’s Chief Spokesman, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, and some others spellbound – castigating and talking down on me, describing me as an ethnic and religious bigot. He claimed that I called him while I was in front of his office on Tuesday morning around 11 am, but suddenly cut off the phone after I spoke Igbo and he, Audu, was unable to respond.

“According to him, Obi may have only helped to empower some businessmen strictly because they were Igbo and he wondered why Obi should aspire to lead the country if he cannot accommodate other ethnic groups.

“It was one of my aides who quickly alerted me to what was going on and I pleaded with him to go outside and tell the OBIdients who were with the man to kindly delay him until I came out of the courtroom. After the court proceedings, I met with Audu and he repeated the same story, adding that he was angry at me for cutting off the phone on him because he could not speak Igbo.’’

The LP Presidential candidate said, “I only flew into the country this morning for this court session. The young man, looking embarrassed and surprised at the same time, added that the voice of the caller and everything sounded like mine. We exchanged pleasantries and took pictures.

‘’This is just one of the many desperate efforts to run me down and tag me as what I am not, with the intention to gain some perceived political mileage against me. Ordinarily, I am not scared or worried about competitions provided they are within the legitimate rules of engagement, but going this far is worrisome.

‘’It is quite very worrisome because this is certainly not the right way to develop a nation that is in dire need of positive changes that will enable her to join the League of Nations that is moving forward.

‘’I appeal to the public to beware and not easily deceived with the cheap tricks of impersonating me for whatever ulterior intentions.’’