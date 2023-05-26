‘Ambassador’ Chris Chukwu, businessman and USAfrica exec laid to rest in Arondizuogu

Mazi Christopher Chima Chukwu, a successful businessman and member of the executive board of USAfrica has been buried at his country home in Arondizuogu, Imo State of Nigeria on May 12, 2023. He was 77 years.

Mazi Chukwu who was well known as “Ambassador” Chris Chukwu died on February 9, 2023 at Garki Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness. He is highly regarded for empowering many people around him, within Nigeria and internationally.

He was born in Oturkpo, Benue State of Nigeria in 1946 to the family of the Late Mazi John Chukwu of Ndibechukwu, Akaeme, Arondizuogu and his wife Mama Theresa Chukwu (nee Ojike) of Ikpa Okoli, Akaeme Arondizuogu.

After his education in Eastern Nigeria, he established Chris Auto Motors business. After which he worked as the Director of Administration at Hydrotech Ltd. In this capacity, he pioneered a number of landmark construction projects in parts of Nigeria.

In 1983, Mazi Chukwu established his international business: Sungold International Group with interests in Oil/Gas, Security Consultancy, Cargo, Maritime and other areas.

His successes in business led to the realisation of even more global contacts and relationships as well as recognition in the corridors of power in Nigeria during the Ibrahim Babangida era.

In the area of Public Service, his qualities as a diplomatic asset was recognised by the IBB government. He was called upon to be a part of the non-governmental facilitators of the interests between Abuja and Malabo. The key objective was to stop the plans of the white minority governments of South Africa, which intended to disrupt Nigeria’s anti apartheid efforts, by establishing intelligence and strategic outposts in Equatorial Guinea.

Having worked this special assignment with remarkable patriotic dedication, the reference to him as Ambassador plenipotentiary extraordinaire grew. This led to a personal relationship that he develop with the Equatorial Guinean leader President Mbasogo.

Amb. Chukwu was married with children and grand-children whom he held and cherished very dearly. He was mentor to many a business protégé who went on to establish successful businesses of their own. A man with a very kind heart, he derived joy in human capital development, pure kindness and charity. He was a philantropist. Many persons can sincerely credit him with having began them on the journey to accomplishing their own life dream. Many benefited from his generosity and scholarships.