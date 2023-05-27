USAfrica: Nigeria needs to be rescued from corrupt, insensitive leaders. By Bishop Felix Orji.

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

As the May 29, 2023 presidential handover comes up, please pray for Nigeria.

The nation is in turmoil and much suffering abound primarily because of corrupt and inept leadership with its terrible trickle-down effects. Violence, injustice, kidnapping, manipulative behaviors, murder, wickedness, lack of brotherly love, and the absence of compassion for the needy roam the streets in human form. It is unbelievable how corrupt and dastardly insensitive many Nigerian politicians and those who support them are.

They are unwilling and almost culpably incapable of discerning, admitting, telling, and living by the truth in any situation except when it fits and suits their personal or political or sectional interests and agenda.

Many Nigerians have lost the sense of cognitive and moral consonance which values alignment and consistency between our beliefs and values with what we do(behaviors) in real time. The discomfort of cognitive and moral dissonance has disappeared from our psyche and social life.

As a country, it appears we have lost the ability to tell the truth and differentiate right from wrong as well as right from almost right. A nation filled with people with seared consciences and whose view of truth is purely relative and contextual is a nation on the path of self destruction.

Prayer and a change of behavior are urgent!

We need to pray to God to rescue Nigeria from wicked, dishonest, and corrupt leaders. Pray that the Lord will help every Nigerian to turn away from sin and from his/her own contribution to the moral, economic, social and political breakdown in our country. May our Heavenly Father help each one of us to change our ways where need be for the good of Nigeria.

Warm regards,

The Rt Rev’d Dr. Felix Orji, OSB.

Diocesan Bishop, Anglican Diocese of All Nations

Anglican Church in North America(ACNA)

Houston, Texas.