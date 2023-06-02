Fayemi speaks out on EFCC probe over alleged N4bn fraud

Fayemi the former Governor of Ekiti has responded to the news making round on social media about him being investigated by EFCC.

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the former governor of Ekiti State and former head of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, denied he was being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for a purported N4 billion scam.

Fayemi claimed that during his visit to the EFCC, “no such allegation was raised during his conversation” with officers of the anti-graft organization, according to a statement released on Friday by the Head of the Fayemi Media Office, Abuja, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh.

But according to the statement, all Fayemi did when speaking with EFCC representatives in Ilorin, Kwara State, was reply to a pointless petition from an organization attempting to harm his reputation.

“We would like to address the issues surrounding the invitation and subsequent visit of Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the recently-resigned governor of Ekiti State and former head of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, to the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,’ the statement stated.

“Last month, Dr Fayemi received an invitation from the Ilorin office of the EFCC regarding a money laundering petition against him. It was during the height of the preparations for the change of government, with many activities and programmes lined up as part of the event.

“A key member of the APC, Dr Fayemi was already committed to playing important roles at these events and his non-appearance would have impacted them significantly. Understanding the significance of his commitments at that time, Dr Fayemi duly notified the EFCC of his willingness to cooperate but requested a more suitable date for his appearance.”

According to the statement, Fayemi visited the EFCC office in Ilorin on Thursday with his attorney at his side. He had fruitful conversations with the investigators there before being given permission to leave a short time later.

“We firmly believe that Dr Fayemi’s visit has provided answers to the agency’s inquiries regarding the petition. However, should there be a need for further clarification, Dr Fayemi stands ready to cooperate fully.

“We wish to note, too, that contrary to the news that made the rounds about a purported N4b fraud case against Dr Fayemi, no such allegation was raised in his conversation with the EFCC.

“All he did was respond to a frivolous petition from a faceless group, the so-called Ekiti Patriotic Coalition, which we strongly believed is a front for some anti-Fayemi politicians, who are trying to soil the former governor’s good name and image.”

According to the statement, Fayemi served the people of Ekiti State with the utmost dedication during his tenure and was well-known for his moral leadership.

“As governor, he consistently demonstrated a profound commitment to the welfare of the citizens, driving notable advancements in infrastructure development and attracting valuable investment opportunities to the state.

“We affirm that Dr Fayemi will continue to uphold the highest standards of integrity that he’s known for, and we trust that the truth will prevail in due course,” the statement said.