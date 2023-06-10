AFRICA

Arrest of Nigeria’s suspended Central Bank Governor Emefiele confirmed by DSS.

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Arrest of Nigeria’s suspended Central Bank Governor Emefiele confirmed by DSS.

Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS) has that the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is in its custody.

According to a statement from the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, on Saturday, June 10, 2023: “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.
The public, particularly the media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.”

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Appointments: Beyond the stampede at the entrance. By Chidi Amuta

Court admits Peter Obi’s video in evidence

SEC condemns the operations Binance in Nigeria, says is illegal.

Adebisi Shonubi, the newly appointed acting CBN Governor

Tinubu removes CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article USAfrica: Appointments: Beyond the stampede at the entrance. By Chidi Amuta USAfrica: Appointments: Beyond the stampede at the entrance. By Chidi Amuta
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?