Arrest of Nigeria’s suspended Central Bank Governor Emefiele confirmed by DSS.

Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS) has that the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is in its custody.

According to a statement from the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, on Saturday, June 10, 2023: “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.

The public, particularly the media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.”