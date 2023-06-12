AFRICA

President Tinubu hails MKO Abiola, Rewane, Yar’Adua, others⁣

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
President Tinubu hails MKO Abiola, Rewane, Yar’Adua, others⁣

President Bola Tinubu praised Chief MKO Abiola, for his victory in June 12, 1993, presidential election. He calls the late businessman, who passed away under mysterious circumstances after the late Gen. Sani Abacha invalidated his election, a martyr who stood up for “principles that are far more valuable than life itself.” ⁣

In his first message to Nigerians on Democracy Day as president, Tinubu made this statement, which was broadcast on NTA at 7:00 a.m. on Monday (June 12, 2023)

He said “We can easily recall the sacrifice and martyrdom of Chief MKO Abiola, the custodian of the sacred mandate that was so cruelly annulled. ⁣

“He sacrificed his life in unyielding, patriotic defense of the ideals of democracy as symbolized in his choice, by his fellow countrymen and women, as their duly-elected President. ⁣
⁣“There was an easier choice for him. It was to forgo the justice of his cause and opt for the path of ease and capitulation in the face of the tyranny of power. To his eternal credit and immortal glory, Abiola said no. He demonstrated the time-tested eternal truth that there are certain ideals and principles that are far more valuable than life itself.” ⁣
⁣The President also recognized the sacrifices made by other Nigerians who, in his words, took part in the fight to establish democracy and paid the ultimate price for it. ⁣ ⁣

“Every day, on this day, down the ages we will recall several other heroes of democracy such as Kudirat Abiola, wife of Chief Abiola, who was brutally murdered while in the trenches fighting on the side of the people. ⁣

“We remember Pa Alfred Rewane, one of the heroes of our independence struggle, and Major General Shehu Yar’Adua (retd) who were silenced by the military junta while in pursuit of democracy.⁣

“They gave them yesterday for the liberty that is ours today,” he said.

You Might Also Like

7 killed in eastern DR Congo

INEC unfair to Nigerians with conduct of elections – Jerry Gana

Emefiele: Timi Frank urges DSS to arrest CEO’s of NIMASA, NNPCL, NPA, FIRS, Petroleum, Humanitarian Affairs, Aviation, Justice Ministries

False story: NNPCL denies sack of Mele Kyari

Court rejects Obi’s request to interrogate INEC

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Emefiele: Timi Frank urges DSS to arrest CEO’s of NIMASA, NNPCL, NPA, FIRS, Petroleum, Humanitarian Affairs, Aviation, Justice Ministries Emefiele: Timi Frank urges DSS to arrest CEO’s of NIMASA, NNPCL, NPA, FIRS, Petroleum, Humanitarian Affairs, Aviation, Justice Ministries
Next Article INEC unfair to Nigerians with conduct of elections - Jerry Gana INEC unfair to Nigerians with conduct of elections – Jerry Gana
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?