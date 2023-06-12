President Tinubu hails MKO Abiola, Rewane, Yar’Adua, others⁣

President Bola Tinubu praised Chief MKO Abiola, for his victory in June 12, 1993, presidential election. He calls the late businessman, who passed away under mysterious circumstances after the late Gen. Sani Abacha invalidated his election, a martyr who stood up for “principles that are far more valuable than life itself.” ⁣

In his first message to Nigerians on Democracy Day as president, Tinubu made this statement, which was broadcast on NTA at 7:00 a.m. on Monday (June 12, 2023)

He said “We can easily recall the sacrifice and martyrdom of Chief MKO Abiola, the custodian of the sacred mandate that was so cruelly annulled. ⁣

“He sacrificed his life in unyielding, patriotic defense of the ideals of democracy as symbolized in his choice, by his fellow countrymen and women, as their duly-elected President. ⁣

⁣“There was an easier choice for him. It was to forgo the justice of his cause and opt for the path of ease and capitulation in the face of the tyranny of power. To his eternal credit and immortal glory, Abiola said no. He demonstrated the time-tested eternal truth that there are certain ideals and principles that are far more valuable than life itself.” ⁣

⁣The President also recognized the sacrifices made by other Nigerians who, in his words, took part in the fight to establish democracy and paid the ultimate price for it. ⁣ ⁣

“Every day, on this day, down the ages we will recall several other heroes of democracy such as Kudirat Abiola, wife of Chief Abiola, who was brutally murdered while in the trenches fighting on the side of the people. ⁣

“We remember Pa Alfred Rewane, one of the heroes of our independence struggle, and Major General Shehu Yar’Adua (retd) who were silenced by the military junta while in pursuit of democracy.⁣

“They gave them yesterday for the liberty that is ours today,” he said.