INEC unfair to Nigerians with conduct of elections – Jerry Gana

In an interview with NAN, Gana claimed that INEC had not “respected” the adoption of technologies in the nation’s voting process.

The former minister expressed hope that the upcoming election would go more smoothly than the ones before it.

“INEC has not been fair to Nigerians in conducting national elections,” he said.

“Therefore, we have a long way to go in our democracy if we allow this ugly development to continue.

“It is true that we have introduced a lot of modern technology to improve our electoral system but these technologies are not being respected today by INEC.

“To me, it is a major disappointment that INEC was not fair enough to give us the leaders of our choice.

“‘After going through the current democratic process, it is my hope that the next one will be better.”

Ibrahim Babangida, a former head of state, was pressured to void the election, according to Gana.

“It was a tragic mistake, it should not have happened but since it happened may God help us to get out of it,” he added.

“Therefore, we must stay with democracy in order to better Nigeria because it delivers freedom, human rights and a good number of other things.”