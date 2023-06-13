Peter Obi tenders additional 188 exhibits against Tinubu Presidency

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi on Tuesday (June 13, 2023) tendered forms belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) used during the election.

When the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal resumed its session in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, Obi presented the EC40G forms from 10 Local Government Areas in the state of Niger.

The number of all polling units that were canceled or where voters were unable to cast a ballot is entered by INEC on Forms EC40G.

According to Channels Television, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and Kashim Shettima were the defendants in Mister Peter Obi v. INEC, which started the day’s proceedings.

The petitioner has also submitted five certified authentic copies of the Niger State INEC reports.

On Saturday (June 9, 2023), when the court met, the petitioner, Obi, submitted new evidence in the form of INEC records and also called a subpoenaed witness who presented video footage, which was played in open court.

More witnesses will likely be called as the petitioner continues to present the case.