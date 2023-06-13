Finally: GWR confirmed Hilda Baci as longest cooking marathon holder

The new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by a single individual has been confirmed by Guinness World Records (GWR) as Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey, aka Hilda Baci.

“Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes,” GWR said in a statement released on Tuesday, one month after Baci’s adventurous cooking.

After reviewing all the footage, we’re delighted to announce that Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual) 💫 Watch the video to find out the official time we’ve awarded Hilda and read the full explanation below 👇 pic.twitter.com/bf352ndxWO — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 13, 2023

While she was waiting, Damilola Adeparusi, an Ekiti State-based Nigerian chef, launched a 120-hour cook-a-Thon, but her endeavor drew both praise and criticism.

According to GWR, Baci tried to achieve a record of 100 hours, but nearly seven hours were subtracted from her final total because she accidentally overstayed one of her rest breaks early in the endeavor.

“Like with all ‘longest marathon’ records, the competitor is allowed a five-minute break for every hour of non-stop work. If not taken, these breaks for relaxation might add up. They were the only times during the attempt that Hilda could rest or use the restroom,” the statement partially read.

Lata Tondon, an Indian cook, broke the previous record in 2019 with a time of 87 hours and 45 minutes.

Hilda attempted this record to “put Nigerian cuisine on the map” and “to inspire young African women to chase their dreams.”

“I also decided to break this record to truly push my limits and test my abilities,” she added.

In order to prepare for the occasion, Hilda made a 35-item menu that she used “as a guide” for each meal that she would prepare.

She made sure she had everything she needed to make each recipe, and while the cook-a-thon was going on, her staff went out and bought more food “based on what was needed to be topped up.”

A live Instagram stream allowed millions of people in Nigeria and elsewhere to follow Hilda’s record attempt as it unfolded.

According to GWR, Baci’s cook-a-thon had an unprecedented amount of traffic, causing its website to go down for two days.

A number of prominent Nigerian leaders, including the country’s former president Muhammadu Buhari, paid Hilda a visit to show their support for her record attempt. Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who was Nigeria’s vice president at the time, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, and Tiwa Savage, a celebrated musician, were also present.

GWR added, “After graduating from Madonna University, Nigeria, with a degree in sociology, Hilda decided to embark on her culinary career. She was inspired by her mother, Lynda Ndukwe, who is also a chef.

“Hilda went from success to success, hosting the television show Dine on a Budget in 2020, before winning the Jollof Face-off competition in 2021. Representing her native Nigeria, Hilda beat Ghana’s Leslie Kumordzie to claim the victory.

“Now, in 2023, she is officially a Guinness World Records title holder. Congratulations, Hilda!”