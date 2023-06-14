INEC chairman Mahmood to testify before election tribunal

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman will appear Thursday (June 15, 2023) before the Presidential Election Petition Court.

According to the lead counsel to Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party in a statement, he made to a press group on Tuesday (June 13, 2023).

Mr. Abubakar and the PDP were contesting the results of the presidential election held on February 25 and declared a victory by President Bola Tinubu in a petition with the filing number CA/PEPC/05/2023.

The All Progressives Congress, INEC, and Mr. Tinubu are the respondents.

During his appearance, Mr. Uche stated to the court that the INEC chairman will testify regarding the conduct of the contested presidential election because he did not want the respondents, particularly Mr. Tinubu and the APC, to be caught off guard.

