USAfrica: Trump, ‘Blowback’ and claims about Ivanka. By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com

Chido Nwangwu. Follow on Twitter @Chido247

Almost a dozen bestsellers books have been written about the Trump presidency and his growing up Donald J. Trump. Some of those books are focused mainly on policy and personnel clashes. Those are some of the main drivers of interesting books in and around the city of poltics and power. Even out of office, the trail of controversies and vociferous partisanship continue to grow. Let me put it this way, controversies follow Trump or he will generate one, and some more….

As in most things these days of the social media and hyper-ventilating 247 television shows, the range of issues and topics have spread from the formal and sublime to the salacious and pornographic.

An explosive but somewhat familiar claim has been made in an upcoming book titled ‘Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump.’ It is written by Miles Taylor, who was Chief of Staff to Homeland Security Secretary of the United States Kirstjen Nielsen during the presidency of the extraordinarily controversial and divisive Mr. Trump. The full title of the book shows the sense of self-appointed duty by Mr. Taylor to steer Americans away from another Trump.

The only other Trump who, in my view, when compared to her siblings potential to become president of the United States is Ivanka. But I think it would be easier for Ivanka to be nominated and secure a tough victory in New York as a Democrat than as a Republican. But, even that is no longer possible, given the nature of the politics of the country, these days.

To go straight to the point, we all know that Mr. Trump’s daughter Ivanka has the good looks, the swag and smile of a supermodel! She is savvy, streetsmart, ambitious around the centers of power and influence in Washington DC, New York and in many arenas of corporate America.

Understandably, some of the legions of political and business enemies of her father can’t stand her! Some really detest her drive and use of opportunities to extend her ambitions. She has, therefore, inherited lots of the acidic criticisms of her temperamental, aggressive and abrasive real estate mogul father. They think she’s an opportunist like her father. That’s what politicians are, if nothing else.

She’s also very close to her father who speaks most times without restraint.

Hence, in a few days and weeks, people will be wrestling with the claim made in this new book, that former President Trump talked about his daughter Ivanka’s “breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her.”

Mr. Taylor has claimed that he’s not the only person who has heard about the pornographic intimations and unusual comments. He stated that the alleged comments made female members of the Trump staff uncomfortable, as revealed in a portion of the book excerpted by Newsweek magazine:

“Aides said he talked about Ivanka’s breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that once led [former White House Chief of Staff] John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter…. Afterward, Kelly retold that story to me in visible disgust. Trump, he said, was ‘a very, very evil man.'”

Taylor added in his book that “When we were with him, Kirstjen did her best to ignore the president’s inappropriate behavior…. He called her ‘sweetie’ and ‘honey,’ and critiqued her makeup and outfits.”

She served from 2017 to 2019.

It has remained an American journalism tradition to publish books about the dynamics of public policy and power-play drawing from inside information and sometimes extravagant claims about an incumbent and/or an immediate past president. The two of the best known journalists in this tradition are Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, famously of the Watergate expositions of the disgraced former President Richard Nixon.

Among the bestsellers on Trump is Michael Wolff who wrote ‘Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency.’ His first book on Trump in 2018 was the scorching “Fire and Fury,” where he presented a catalog of surreal, out of control and disorganized presidency.

Taylor’s assessment of Trump who is facing a 37-count federal indictment is evident and blunt in a tweet where he referred to him as “a very sick man [and] unfit for any office.”

Millions of Trump Republicans will not believe Mr. Tiaylor but would likely insist that he’s the one who is “sick”.

Time will tell!

Dr. Chido Nwangwu, author of the forthcoming 2023 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity., is Founder of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston.