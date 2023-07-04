Digital Finance Africa 2023 to hold in Johannesburg from  August 2

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The highly anticipated Digital Finance Africa 2023 conference is set to take place on August 2, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. This groundbreaking event, hosted by IT News Africa, will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and experts from across the globe to explore the latest advancements and trends in financial technology (FinTech).



Digital Finance Africa 2023 aims to serve as a platform for thought-provoking discussions, knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities, paving the way forward for the future of the financial industry on the African continent. Attendees can expect a dynamic and immersive experience, featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions.



Key topics to be explored during the conference include:

How Big Data Analytics Can Boost KYC/AML Efforts

Leveraging AI for Enhanced Customer Service and Experience

Open Banking: The Key to Unlocking Embedded Finance Innovation

How CBDCs and Cryptocurrencies Can Coexist and Complement Each Other

Exploring the Future of Digital Payments

Protecting Financial Data and Assets in the Digital Landscape

A stellar number of industry experts and thought leaders will be sharing their insights and expertise at Digital Finance Africa 2023. Some of the confirmed speakers include:

Chipo Mushwana, Executive of Emerging Innovation at Nedbank Retail

Mo Kola, CTO, Business Solutions, Foschini Retail Group

Richard Nunekpeku,Vice President, Legal & Strategy for Ghana Fintech & Payment Association

Dr. Christoph Nieuwoudt, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at FNB

Steve Uma, CIO and Head- IS and Technology at NSIA Insurance Nigeria

Dr Nomonde Nyameka Ngxola, Managing Director at Stratosphere Technologies

Echezona Agubata, Head IT Strategy & Governance at Union Bank Nigeria

Thabo Ndlela, MD, Financial Services at Accenture

Gabriel Swanepoel, Country Manager for Mastercard South Africa

Emmanuel Morka, CIO at Access Bank (Ghana)

Christoff Pienaar, Partner at Webber Wentzel

Matimba Trevor Mabasa, Head: Technology & Operations: Governance, Risk and Compliance at Standard Bank

Paul Mulder, Senior Solution Sales Professional at The CRM Team

Moerieda Mackay, CEO and Founder of Stride

Dr. KaZeem Kolawole Durodoye, Senior Expert, Digital Finance at Frankfurt Schl. of Finance & Business. ref: Media OutReach