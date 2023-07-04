AFRICA

Digital Finance Africa 2023 to hold in Johannesburg from  August 2

The highly anticipated Digital Finance Africa 2023 conference is set to take place on  August 2, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. This groundbreaking event, hosted by IT News Africa, will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and experts from across the globe to explore the latest advancements and trends in financial technology (FinTech).

Digital Finance Africa 2023 aims to serve as a platform for thought-provoking discussions, knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities, paving the way forward for the future of the financial industry on the African continent. Attendees can expect a dynamic and immersive experience, featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions.

Key topics to be explored during the conference include:

  • How Big Data Analytics Can Boost KYC/AML Efforts

  • Leveraging AI for Enhanced Customer Service and Experience

  • Open Banking: The Key to Unlocking Embedded Finance Innovation

  • How CBDCs and Cryptocurrencies Can Coexist and Complement Each Other

  • Exploring the Future of Digital Payments

  • Protecting Financial Data and Assets in the Digital Landscape

A stellar number of industry experts and thought leaders will be sharing their insights and expertise at Digital Finance Africa 2023. Some of the confirmed speakers include:

  • Chipo Mushwana, Executive of Emerging Innovation at Nedbank Retail

  • Mo Kola, CTO, Business Solutions, Foschini Retail Group

  • Richard Nunekpeku,Vice President, Legal & Strategy for Ghana Fintech & Payment Association

  • Dr. Christoph Nieuwoudt, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at FNB

  • Steve Uma, CIO and Head- IS and Technology at NSIA Insurance Nigeria

  • Dr Nomonde Nyameka Ngxola, Managing Director at Stratosphere Technologies

  • Echezona Agubata, Head IT Strategy & Governance at Union Bank Nigeria

  • Thabo Ndlela, MD, Financial Services at Accenture

  • Gabriel Swanepoel, Country Manager for Mastercard South Africa

  • Emmanuel Morka, CIO at Access Bank (Ghana)

  • Christoff Pienaar, Partner at Webber Wentzel

  • Matimba Trevor Mabasa, Head: Technology & Operations: Governance, Risk and Compliance at Standard Bank

  • Paul Mulder, Senior Solution Sales Professional at The CRM Team

  • Moerieda Mackay, CEO and Founder of Stride

  • Dr. KaZeem Kolawole Durodoye, Senior Expert, Digital Finance at Frankfurt Schl. of Finance & Business.  ref: Media OutReach

USAfrica: Google’s Africa Cloud and cattle grazing routes. By Chido Nwangwu

