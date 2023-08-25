Tinubu sets to resolve visa denial issues with the United Arab Emirates.

For a couple of months now, Nigerians have been denied visas to the United Arab Emirates. This issue has put many Nigerians doing business across its borders string hold hoping the issues will be resolved anytime soon. For instance, the withdrawal of Nigerian most loved airline Air Peace from operating in the region.

The news about the President’s commitment to intervene was indeed a welcome idea to many Nigerians.

This President made this known while receiving Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, UAE ambassador to Nigeria, on Thursday (August 25, 2023) at the State House.

Affirming his commitment, he said via a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, quoted Tinubu as saying: “We are a family with the UAE, we only live in separate rooms, but we are in the same house”.

In a similar vein, the president also said he is ready to “personally’’ intervene to resolve areas of conflict.

“We should look at the issues as a family problem, and resolve it amicably.

“As you know in every family, there are peculiarities. You can have an erring son, or daughter, but we must work together.

“We need to agree on core aviation and immigration issues.”

Al-Shamsi in his response said the disagreements will be resolved amicably.

“Since I arrived in the country, I have been working on 24 agreements. We are getting somewhere,” Al-Shamsi noted.

“These are small issues, all within a family, and they will be resolved.

“I am grateful to be here in Nigeria. I am also very grateful to meet His Excellency, President Tinubu, who is a great leader in Nigeria and Africa.

“Please accept me as a Nigerian and consider me a member of your team.”